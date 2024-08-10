Prospects Who Just Missed the Top 100

Moises Ballesteros – C/DH – Cubs

If not for Caden Dana, Ballesteros would have been the most mentioned prospect in our replies. He too, just missed. I got a chance to see Ballesteros make his Triple-A debut, where he put on an impressive offensive display both in batting practice and in game.

There’s no doubting he’s a natural hitter with above average power…but you’d be hard-pressed to find what he brings to the table beyond that.

I have some serious concern that he will not be able to stick behind the dish. As impressive as his offensive display was, his receiving and blocking was equally unimpressive.

Ballesteros has an above-average arm, but the transfers are too slow, resulting in him throwing out just 7-of-64 attempted base stealers (10%). Many are quick to point out the fact that Ballesteros is one of the youngest players in Triple-A and as encouraging as that is from an offensive perspective, it’s also a reminder that he may only become less mobile and athletic as he ages given his build.

If Ballesteros had a back up plan defensively, he probably still finds his way on the list, however at 5-foot-8, he would be the shortest first baseman in Major League Baseball which would only be half of the issue as he lacks the lateral quickness to be decent at the position.

While I think there’s enough offensive upside to be an above average hitter, the very real scenario that he ends up with no position requires him to provide elite production to project as an everyday big leaguer and even then, most teams don’t like their DH slot clogged.