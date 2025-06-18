Konnor Griffin is Looking Like Baseball’s Next No. 1 Prospect

Between 50 Low-A games and seven High-A games, Griffin has hit to a .345/.404/.559 line (164 wRC+) with 11 home runs, 27 extra base hits, and 32 stolen bases while striking out just 21% of the time.

The underlying data is even more impressive. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 108.5 MPH is one of the best figures in the Minor Leagues for a teenage prospect with a staggering hard hit rate north of 50%. For reference, the average hard hit rate in the Florida State League is 34% in 2025.

If you were just looking at the contact rates and swing decisions, you’d never know Griffin had hit tool concerns heading into his pro debut. His in-zone contact rate is an above average 84% while the overall contact rate sits at 75%. Griffin’s overall chase rate of 23% is good for the lower levels and he has cut into that number as the season has progressed.

From May 1 onward (37 games), Griffin is hitting .387/.443/.581 with a contact rate of 86% within the zone and 79% overall and a chase rate down to 22%. The result has been a strikeout rate that has dwindled to just 16%, while he has compiled 17 extra base hits in that span.

Elite Defense

When Griffin was drafted, there was no doubting that he had the ability to stick at shortstop, but with his size and gazelle-like strides, I liked the fit in center field best long term. He has played both positions in the early going, but with the majority of his starts at shortstop (38) compared to just eight at center field.

He is even more polished at shortstop than anticipated, with a quick first step and soft hands. You almost forget he is now 6-foot-4, 225 pounds with how well he moves laterally and the instincts are already there. He reminds you that he used to get up to the mid 90s on the mound when he needs to cut one loose across the diamond with the comfort to throw from different angles.