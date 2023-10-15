The Diamondbacks Need Zac Gallen at His Best for the NLCS

Without their ace, that ERA jumps to 5.07. D-backs starters not named Gallen combined to go 29-42 with a 20% strikeout rate and a 4.73 FIP. In a word, yikes.

To be clear, those numbers don’t represent the strength of Arizona’s postseason rotation. Madison Bumgarner is long gone, and the team recently bid adieu to Zach Davies as well. The Diamondbacks only need three or four starters for the playoffs, and their top two will handle most of the work.

Still, the fact remains that Gallen’s importance cannot be overstated. Outside of Corbin Carroll, he’s the best player on this team, and in a short postseason series, a dominant starting pitcher can have a greater impact than anyone else on the roster.

The Diamondbacks wouldn’t have reached this point without their ace. And if they’re going to go further, they’ll need him to pitch like the ace he can be.

Zac Gallen’s October (So Far)

Gallen hasn’t been bad in the playoffs – far from it. In two starts, he has collected a pair of wins, giving up just four earned runs across 11.1 innings of work. However, while he has gotten the job done, he hasn’t looked quite like his All-Star self.

Milwaukee is LOUD early tonight!!!



They get to Gallen early and make him work as they take a 2-0 lead as they fight to avoid elimination tonight. pic.twitter.com/wYKEcRto5O — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 4, 2023

Of the 47 Brewers and Dodgers batters Gallen faced, he struck out only eight. He also walked five, three in the Wild Card round and two in the NLDS. That’s unusual coming from the guy who finished fifth among qualified NL pitchers in walk rate and strikeout-to-walk ratio.