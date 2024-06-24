Will the Cubs Be in the Mix to Buy at the Trade Deadline?

The Chicago Cubs set themselves up for success in 2024 for what was supposed to be a wide open National League Central Division with a busy offseason. They were able to retain outfielder Cody Bellinger, sign promising Japanese left-handed starter Shota Imanaga, and also trade for a much-needed corner infield bat for the future in Michael Busch.

And things were going well early on this season for Cubs as they were in a neck and neck race with the Milwaukee Brewers on May 12, sitting just a half game back of them.

Then it all seemed to come unraveled in Chicago.

It’s now June 24, and the Cubs not only sit 8.0 games behind the Brewers, only a half game up on the last place Cincinnati Reds in the Central.