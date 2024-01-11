Who Will Benefit Most From a Change of Scenery Next Season?

One is a former All-Star coming off the worst season of his career. Another is a reliable veteran who suddenly fell off a cliff. The third is a top prospect who hasn’t been able to figure out major league pitching, and finally, the last is a promising arm who hasn’t been able to catch a break.

All four of these players are desperately in need of a fix, whatever that may be. And when such a fix isn’t so easy to identify, a change of scenery is often in order. It’s not always clear why a change of scenery works, but sometimes, when something (or someone) is broken, you just need to do something, anything, to fix it.

If it’s broke, you’ve got to try to fix it – any way you can.

These four players could benefit immensely from a change of scenery in 2024. To be clear, they aren’t necessarily breakout or bounce-back candidates; I’m not predicting they’ll be stars next year. However, all four have been stuck in a rut, and perhaps a new team is just what they need to turn things around and revive their careers.

Lance Lynn (White Sox/Dodgers to Cardinals)

2023 Stats: 32 starts, 183.2 IP, 5.73 ERA, 4.86 xERA, 0.5 fWAR

Last season might have looked like the beginning of the end for Lance Lynn’s career, but if there’s anywhere he can right the ship, it’s St. Louis.