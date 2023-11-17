Who Is the Most Underrated MLB Free Agent at Each Position?

For a lot of baseball fans, we are entering one of the more exciting times of the year.

Now that the Major League Baseball season has concluded, we are awaiting the landing spots for the top free agents on the market.

We all know who the top players available are but, as you can probably tell from the title of this article, I am going to highlight an underrated asset at each position that is currently a free agent.

We recently released a 2023-2024 Free Agency Guide on the website that highlights each of the players available at each position. While there may be some overlap in the players mentioned in this article, I am going to give you a reason as to why they are of value this off-season, and why your team should be the one to bring them in to help them reach the next step next baseball season.