Toronto Blue Jays Trade Deadline Guide

TORONTO, ON – OCTOBER 02: Alek Manoah #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the first inning during a MLB game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on October 2, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Looking ahead, the Jays will have Hyun Jin Ryu available in the near future, as the southpaw is in the final stages of returning to the big leagues after undergoing Tommy John surgery last season. The club could move to a six-man rotation in hopes of getting all the arms into the mix, but it wouldn’t be surprising if either Manoah or Kikuchi takes a turn in the bullpen if the five-man rotation is where the organization wants to go.

Overall, the starting pitching depth in the organization is quite weak outside of Bowden Francis, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the club looks at acquiring a starter with some options available to stash away in Triple-A who can be ready to go in the event of an injury.

For the bullpen, the Jays have seen a lot of success from numerous arms, including Tim Mayza, Trevor Richards, Erik Swanson, and closer Jordan Romano. The relief corps currently ranks in the top ten in numerous pitching categories.

The club also gained another left-hander in Génesis Cabrera recently, adding some additional firepower that does carry some risk when it comes to control. One of the best surprises this season has been Jay Jackson, who continues to find ways to impress out of the bullpen and has rightfully earned a spot on the active roster moving forward.

An interesting wrinkle to consider is the impending return of Chad Green, who is currently rehabbing down in Low-A after undergoing Tommy John surgery of his own last season. The former Yankees bullpen arm will need a roster spot come the middle of August, and there may be some tough decisions lying ahead, especially if the Jays add another bullpen arm at the deadline.

As per usual, there are numerous relievers available this year, and if history is any indication, general manager Ross Atkins and co. will likely look to find an arm with at least some control rather than a rental. Then again, anything is possible given the club’s “win now” mentality.