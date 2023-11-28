Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Jorge Soler

A bit further down, there are quite a few power-hitting bats in need of new homes. One is Jorge Soler, who hits the ball harder than practically anyone and is a free agent for the second time in his career.

Last year, Soler hit 36 home runs with 75 RBI. Along the way, he posted an OPS of .853 (128 OPS+) and scored 77 runs. He led the Marlins in runs scored, home runs, slugging percentage and walks.

Typically prone to strikeouts, the 31-year-old lowered his strikeout rate in 2023 from almost 30% the year before to just over 24%. Meanwhile, his walk rate was the highest it’s been in years.

It’s also worth mentioning that Soler is a Statcast darling. Last season, he was in the 94th percentile in xwOBA and xSLG, 81st in average exit velocity, 91st in barrel rate, 84th in hard-hit rate and 83rd in walk rate. He hits the ball hard, has a strong eye at the plate and would be a fit in virtually any team’s lineup.

There are a multitude of teams in need of some pop in the middle of their order. While we wait for the floodgates to properly open, let’s find the best fits for Jorge Soler’s services.

Cleveland Guardians

The Guardians are a team that does not get talked about enough as one that could add an impact bat. As things currently stand, Josh Naylor is projected to be the club’s everyday designated hitter, a role that Soler would take if he came aboard. (Naylor would then return to first base.)