Top Landing Spots for Brandon Crawford To Prolong His Career

Brandon Crawford is a free agent for the first time in his 13-year career.

The All-Star shortstop debuted with the San Francisco Giants in 2011, winning four Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger, and two World Series titles across his 1655-game tenure with the club. He is undoubtedly the greatest shortstop to play for the Giants in their San Francisco era (1957-present) and one of the greatest infielders in the franchise’s long and storied history.

At 37 years old, Crawford is not the game-changing player he once was. His offensive output has plummeted in each of the past two seasons. He was worth a mere 0.4 FanGraphs WAR in 2023.

Meanwhile, various defensive metrics offer a mixed review of his skills at short. According to Statcast Outs Above Average, his range remains elite. However, the rest of the advanced stats, DRS, UZR, and DRP, all suggest Crawford has been below average for the past two seasons.