Top 2024 Bounce-Back Candidates for Each Team in the AL West

The American League West is one of baseball’s most competitive divisions. The Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, and Seattle Mariners finished within two games of one another to end the 2023 season, and all three of those teams are very much built to compete in 2024.

Additionally, the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics are each looking to build a core of players to compete with in the future.

One thing that all five of these teams have in common?

They all have players they are counting on to return to form after a disappointing 2023. Whether it is to help the team battle for a division title or help build for the future, each of these players will be key for their respective teams in 2024.