The Rangers Will Put Cristian Javier’s Slider to the Test

Cristian Javier was electric in the ALDS, holding the Twins scoreless over five innings. Nine of his 15 outs came on the strikeout, and 16 of his 53 strikes were of the swinging variety. Needless to say, he collected the win, the fifth of his postseason career.

By this point, the 26-year-old righty has established himself as something of a playoff sensation. He may be young, but he has already thrown 37.2 postseason innings with a 1.91 ERA. No active pitcher (min. 25 IP) has a lower career ERA in October. The Astros have won in 12 of his 15 appearances, dating back to the 2020 Wild Card Series.

In a few days’ time, he’ll face, perhaps, his biggest test yet. Javier is on tap to start Game 3 of the ALCS. The Rangers are red-hot. They’ve scored 34 runs in the postseason, an average of 5.67 per game. No starting pitcher has been safe.

In his lone start against Texas, Javier gave up eight runs in 4.1 innings of work. It was the worst start of his season, and arguably the worst of his career.