Three Braves Who Could Save Their Season

What a wild year it has been for these Braves. The club is currently just a half-game out of a playoff spot with five games to go and a hurricane threatening any scheduled matchups at home. It’s been hectic down there, to say the least.

How Did the Braves Get Here?

The Braves have overcome a ton of adversity this year to even get to where they are now. Entering the season, they were the heavy favorites to win the NL East for the seventh straight year. Instead, the Phillies swiped the division title and the Braves are left trying to squeak in via a Wild Card spot.

Each of the following position players have missed time on the injured list, some with longer stints than others:

Austin Riley

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Sean Murphy

Ozzie Albies

Michael Harris II

Easily the most consistent hitter on this team has been the controversial Marcell Ozuna, who’s having one of the best offensive seasons of his career. Otherwise, the Braves have had to dig deep for depth, including giving playing time to the likes of Whit Merrifield, Gio Urshela, Eli White, Cavan Biggio and Ramon Laureano.

On the pitching side of things, Reynaldo Lopez, Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder and AJ Minter have all missed time on the shelf, too. Chris Sale’s resurgence has been a great storyline to follow, and he’s going to be heavily relied upon to remain consistent through the end of the regular season and, hopefully, into the playoffs.

Let’s take a closer look at the Braves’ current roster and determine which three players most need to step up down the stretch if the club hopes to make it into the playoffs.