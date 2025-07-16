Josh Smith: The Perfect Utility Guy

Offensive Output

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 21: Josh Smith #8 of the Texas Rangers in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 21, 2025 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Rangers 4-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Smith was never viewed as the type to be a major contributor offensively. His value mostly came from what he did on the field, but the improvements he’s made over the past few seasons cannot go unnoticed.

Due to injury and poor performance from his teammates, Smith has gained a bigger chunk of playing time and has made the most of it. Through 84 games he is slashing .277/.354/.416 with eight home runs, nine stolen bases, and a 117 wRC+.

Smith’s production has earned him a chance in the leadoff spot where he’s slashed .273/.345/.434 with a .779 OPS, helping set the table for the Rangers’ offense.

I love this move, as Smith’s plus eye for the zone and 88% in-zone contact rate is the type of profile the Rangers need in front of their power bats. His pitch recognition and whiff rate continue to improve, as he’s cut his strikeout rate by nearly four percent this season.

Another aspect I like about Smith in the leadoff spot is his consistency. He’s been able to avoid long stretches of poor play and instead has provided a nice baseline — something the Rangers have not had from nearly enough of their players. Having a bat that tends to avoid long cold stretches is exactly what you want in a leadoff man.

JOSH SMITH THE MAN THAT YOU ARE pic.twitter.com/iI9bkUo5hC — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 8, 2025

Of course, Smith does have his shortcomings. Against lefties this season he’s struggled, but a .774 OPS against southpaws last season provide hope that he can bounce back. Power is another part of his come that comes up short. Smith is not going to be a home run hitter, which is fine, but at least he keeps pitchers honest.