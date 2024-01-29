Revisiting the Nolan Arenado Trade Three Years Later

In the three seasons since joining the Cardinals Arendao has three All-Star appearances, two Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger, and a third place MVP finish.

Games (Avg) Slash HR (Avg) OPS OPS+ WAR Nolan Arenado 449 (150) .271/.328/.495 90 (30) .824 126 14.2 Statistics with Cardinals

Not only has Arenado been one of the best third basemen in the past decade, but he’s been able to remain healthy. He’s managed to play in over 140 games each season since 2014, excluding the Covid year. Arenado’s best season came in 2022 when he posted a 7.9 bWAR while slashing .293/.358/.533 with 30 home runs, which resulted in the third place MVP finish.

Nolan Arenado – Gold Glove Winner pic.twitter.com/eW6bFofeHp — Home run (@harbisms) September 7, 2023

Last season was a down year for Arenado and the Cardinals as a whole. Arenado had the lowest walk rate since 2015 and his 2.4 bWAR was the lowest of any full season he’s played in. The defense took a slight step back and he really leaned into trying to pull the ball. I would guess this is more of a down season than a downward trend.

At 32 years old, Arenado still has some left in the tank. He’s signed through 2027, his age 36 season. Unlike many stars in the league, Arendo’s deal does not run into his 40s, which is a huge plus for St. Louis.

Colorado Side

Not often do you see a player sign a eight year, $260 million deal only to be traded a couple years later. Management, team direction, and relations played into this decision and let’s be honest, Colorado has not exact been the best run organization.

Now, let’s remove the optics and focus on the player. Even if the Rockies did not have much leverage, they still got value in a return, right? At the time it was seen as a disastrous return and I would still use that word to describe it three years later.