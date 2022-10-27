Revisiting Last Offseason’s Blockbuster Josh Donaldson Trade

For over a decade, Josh Donaldson has been one of the most feared hitters in Major League Baseball. His time in Toronto saw him rise to baseball stardom, winning an MVP award and leading the team to numerous playoff appearances. He’s always been known as a hot-headed player who seemingly always got the job done.

Even into his older age, Donaldson was still producing at an elite level after the 2021 season. His 124 wRC+ season total last year was fifth among qualified third basemen. That number was higher than players like Manny Machado, Kris Bryant, and Nolan Arenado. It seemed like a slam dunk deal to bring Donaldson and his massive $25 million salary to the Bronx, as the Yankees seemingly had a hole at third base. It looked like an elite upgrade.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa was also headed his way to the Bronx. IKF was well-regarded as one of the best defensive players in the game, nabbing a Gold Glove award while playing third base for Texas back in 2020. With a plethora of shortstop prospects on the way up, it didn’t make much sense to splash out on one of the prized shortstops on the market last offseason. Instead, the Yankees front office opted to acquire a “stop-gap” player in IKF to fill the role until the kids were ready to come up.

Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela were key contributors to the late 2010’s Yankees teams. Sanchez bursted onto the scene early, taking over the job as the everyday catcher back in 2017.