The Best of Josh Donaldson: A Productive Big League Career

His First Big League Hit? A Home Run – May 1, 2010



The “Bringer of Rain” concluded his big league career with 279 career home runs, which averages out to roughly 22 per season. So, it’s especially fitting that Donaldson’s first major league hit back in 2010 was… a home run.

The 1st and last home runs of Josh Donaldson's career! ☔️ pic.twitter.com/WJJWg2g6fG — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) March 5, 2024

Donaldson only played in 14 games that season, though it’s ironic that his first home run came against the Blue Jays in Toronto, where he’d later reach his zenith.

The Beginning of Donaldson’s Ascent Towards Stardom – April 12, 2013

It wasn’t until 2013 that Josh Donaldson would earn regular playing time with the Oakland Athletics. But once he did, he took advantage, crushing 24 home runs in 158 games played.

That season, he compiled a 147 wRC+ and a 7.3 fWAR, the latter of which was the second-highest fWAR of his career. And it didn’t take long for Donaldson to showcase that value, as he belted his first ever walk-off home run in April 2013 against the Detroit Tigers.

Furthermore, the Bringer of Rain finished fourth in AL MVP voting that year, while also posting what would be his career-high in batting average (.301). Donaldson had finally arrived and he was here to stay.

First All-Star Appearance and Home Run Derby Participant – July 14-15, 2014

Donaldson would take his talents to Target Field in Minneapolis in July 2014 for the first of his three All-Star nods. There, he introduced himself to a national audience with his participation in the Home Run Derby.