A return to Coors Field can’t stop another rough start for the Colorado Rockies
After a rough opening road trip, the Rockies hoped a return to the friendly confines of Coors Field would spark their struggling offense.
DENVER, Colo. – A change in environment, both in location and temperature, did not factor as the Colorado Rockies dropped to 1-6 following a loss in the Coors Field home opener.
Fans bundled up for snowy conditions and the 37° temperature at first-pitch, tied for the second-coldest home opener in Denver history. The 48,015 announced attendance did not include those who opted to avoid the nasty climate with even less deciding to stick around when the back-and-forth contest entered extra innings.
Colorado struck out 14 times and went 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position, something that hasn’t happened at home for the offensive-minded franchise since 2013.
“That was the story of today’s game, and a little bit on the road as well,” Black said post-game. “We’re just not quite there yet as far as bunching some hits together and getting that big knock. It’s frustrating.”
The first road trip of 2025 was a challenge, like many series for this franchise away from Denver. Each of those six games presented an opportunity for the club to win, much like Friday’s 6-3 loss to the Athletics.
Colorado answered in the first inning with an RBI-sac fly from Ryan McMahon during a 12-pitch at-bat. Same as in the fourth when Kyle Farmer doubled to score Michael Toglia from first base to tie it 2-2. Jordan Beck displayed a bit of a clutch-performer in him with an RBI-single in the eighth.
Beyond that, Colorado couldn’t gain any run-scoring traction. While they scored 24 runs during the 1-6 start last season, they’ve only mustered 14 runs during the same underwhelming start this year.
Failure To Launch
The bullpen entered Friday with an MLB-worst 9.77 ERA. Because of the strength of the starting pitching, Colorado’s relievers were only needed for 15.2 innings, fewest of all relief corps.
Perhaps that’s where the credit for the success against the A’s come from with five scoreless innings by the bullpen before the dam burst for three runs in the 11th inning. Jimmy Herget, Seth Halvorsen and Jake Bird all contributed to the zeros and have yet to allow a single earned run during the early going.
Offensively, the Rockies are struggling more than normal. It was assumed they’d touch home plate more once they were back at their home ballpark, but that was the case after one contest.
Michael Toglia can focus on two base hits against the Athletics and ignore the two strikeouts that bring him to 16 in 29 plate appearances.
Kris Bryant, struggling to find his swing and enjoying more rest for the fourth day since the season began on March 28, is 1-for-14 with a single. And the bottom of the lineup had a slash line of .186/.258/.271 while in Tampa and Philly, even lower figures than normal out of the no. 7-9 spots in Colorado’s order.
“The history of the Rockies, especially the early Rockies, (were) the Blake Street Bombers. They mashed and crushed. They had tremendous talent,” Black said. “Right now, we got to get on track with this group of players, offensively.”
Don’t count on an influx of the newfangled torpedo bats to make a difference. Considering it takes upwards of two weeks for bat manufacturers to send out shipments, it remains to be seen if that can spark some run production. Of course, Hunter Goodman and Brenton Doyle both confirmed a lot of torpedo bats were ordered by Rockies’ players, but the impact is unknown.
“It’s the hitter, not the bat,” Doyle reminded those inquiring about baseball’s newest obsession.
“I think we’ll see over time, whether this is something that’s a real thing,” Black said pre-game. “You talk to the scientists and you talk to physicists, and they talk about weight distribution, but the real test will be in the hitters to see if it feels the same. Every player is curious about it, (but) I don’t think there’s a final decision on how they’re going to play.”
On KB: “Another guy who’s been pressing. He cares a lot. His swing at the end of spring training wasn’t where we needed it to be. We thought that things would change once the season happens, which happens at times. That’s what you hope for. But this one is in Tampa and Philly weren’t where we expect KB’s swing to be. So another day off today, he’ll be back somewhere tomorrow.”
Early Highs
The highlights — Goodman (1.179 OPS), the starting rotation (1.35 ERA) and mostly the defense — for Black’s club against the Rays and Phillies has been limited.
Goodman has started all seven games, including four behind the plate. Entering Spring Training, it wasn’t even clear if it was him or Drew Romo who would earn a place on the roster alongside Jacob Stallings.
“We saw in Spring Training how he was catching, how he was hitting,” Black said. “We want to keep his bat in the lineup. What he’s done defensively through the winter time and into spring training has translated into games.”
Buddy credits the work Hunter has done with bench coach Mike Redmond, bullpen coach Dustin Garneau and pitching coach Darryl Scott as being beneficial to his growth as a defender. It also helped to catch the pitching staff for the first time since Spring Training 2023.
“I definitely think it speaks volume,” Goodman said of working all spring as a catcher. “I’ve had some good blocks so far. I’ve done some good things behind the plate. I still think I’ve got a long way to go to get better. I think it 100% helped a lot.”
A Big Boost?
Colorado carried an additional reliever during the first week of the season as an off-day on April 1 only required four starting pitchers. Austin Gomber, sidelined on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder soreness, was supposed to return to the rotation on April 8. However, a setback means the Rockies need more than just a spot starter for Sunday.
The decision: Chase Dollander will be promoted to make his Major League debut.
Because of the early success of the starters, the coaching staff felt like including him in the rotation would be the best option for the 23-year-old.
“We’ve had six really good starts. Proud of those guys, for sure,” Black said. “And I think for (Dollander), my message to him when we talk tomorrow will be, ‘Just be yourself.’ His perspective will be such that his responsibility will be his day. The other starters have their responsibility, and he’ll learn.”