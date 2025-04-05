A return to Coors Field can’t stop another rough start for the Colorado Rockies

The first road trip of 2025 was a challenge, like many series for this franchise away from Denver. Each of those six games presented an opportunity for the club to win, much like Friday’s 6-3 loss to the Athletics.

Colorado answered in the first inning with an RBI-sac fly from Ryan McMahon during a 12-pitch at-bat. Same as in the fourth when Kyle Farmer doubled to score Michael Toglia from first base to tie it 2-2. Jordan Beck displayed a bit of a clutch-performer in him with an RBI-single in the eighth.

Beyond that, Colorado couldn’t gain any run-scoring traction. While they scored 24 runs during the 1-6 start last season, they’ve only mustered 14 runs during the same underwhelming start this year.

Failure To Launch

The bullpen entered Friday with an MLB-worst 9.77 ERA. Because of the strength of the starting pitching, Colorado’s relievers were only needed for 15.2 innings, fewest of all relief corps.

Perhaps that’s where the credit for the success against the A’s come from with five scoreless innings by the bullpen before the dam burst for three runs in the 11th inning. Jimmy Herget, Seth Halvorsen and Jake Bird all contributed to the zeros and have yet to allow a single earned run during the early going.

Offensively, the Rockies are struggling more than normal. It was assumed they’d touch home plate more once they were back at their home ballpark, but that was the case after one contest.