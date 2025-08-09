Six Starters Set To Return From IL To Help Make a Playoff Push

The Reds’ ace hasn’t pitched since June 3 due to a groin injury, but his numbers before hitting the IL tell you exactly why Cincinnati has been counting the days. Through 11 starts, Greene went 4–3 with a 2.72 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and 2.4 bWAR, striking out 73 while walking just 14 in 59.2 innings. His 3.43 FIP is also well below the 2025 MLB average of 4.26.

In April and May alone, Greene posted a 2.53 ERA over nine starts, sparking early Cy Young chatter before the hiatus took him out of the running.

His 99.3 mph average fastball velocity is elite, and his breaking ball grades near the top of the league on Baseball Savant. Yes, his split-finger is one of the worst offspeed pitches in baseball, and he doesn’t induce groundballs, but his chase and whiff rates make him a nightmare to face.

Greene is scheduled to return Wednesday, August 13, slotting back into a rotation that already boasts rookie flamethrower Chase Burns, lefty Andrew Abbott (2.34 ERA), and Nick Lodolo (3.05 ERA in 23 starts before his own IL stint).

If the Reds get everyone in this group healthy at the same time, they could boast one of baseball’s most intimidating rotations and give Elly De La Cruz and an otherwise quiet offense the runway they need for a Wild Card push.

Luis Gil: New York Yankees

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 08: Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees pitches during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Team record: 61–54, 3rd in AL East (6.5 GB), 1.5-game lead for final Wild Card spot