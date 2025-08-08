The Phillies, Brandon Marsh, and the Pitfalls of Small Samples

Brandon Marsh took a lot of heat from the Philadelphia Phillies faithful at the beginning of the 2025 season. The 27-year-old outfielder got off to a rough start, going 4-for-42 over the first three weeks of the year. By the time a hamstring strain forced him to the IL in mid-April, he was batting .095 with a .387 OPS.

Marsh immediately looked better upon his return. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in his first game back. Then, he hit .298 with a 133 wRC+ over the next four weeks.

Yet, due to his dreadful performance in April, his overall numbers still looked poor by the end of May. On the year, he was batting .212 with an 81 wRC+. It wasn’t until halfway through June that he raised his overall wRC+ above 100.

By that point, it certainly felt like a lot of Phillies fans had already made up their minds about his season.