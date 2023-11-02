Philadelphia Phillies Offseason Outlook for 2023-2024 Free Agency

If Harper wants to play first long-term, the Phillies are unlikely to give Hoskins the qualifying offer. They would love to reap the benefits of an extra draft pick if he signs elsewhere, but they wouldn’t have a job for him if he accepted the offer.

However, if Harper is going to be an outfielder once again, the Phillies will have an opening at first base, and it would be foolish not to give Hoskins the QO. If he accepts, the team will have his veteran bat back in the middle of the lineup. If he declines, the two sides can either work out a longer-term deal, or the team will get draft pick compensation when he signs with another club.

The second: How will the Phillies split playing time between Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas?

Marsh had an excellent breakout season in 2023, slashing .277/.372/.458 with a 125 wRC+. However, Rob Thomson was always hesitant to start him with a lefty on the mound; he posted a 96 wRC+ against southpaws. What’s more, while he is a capable defender in center field, he looks much more comfortable in left.

Rojas, on the other hand, is an elite center field defender, but he still needs to prove he can hit big league pitching. He posted impressive numbers, especially against southpaws, during his rookie season. However, his .302 batting average was buoyed by an unsustainable .410 BABIP, and his .268 xwOBA suggests he’s due for some major regression.

If Harper is playing right field, that would push Nick Castellanos over to left, meaning Marsh and Rojas could platoon in center. Meanwhile, if Harper plays first, there will be two open spots in the outfield, so the Phillies will have to decide if they trust Johan Rojas and Brandon Marsh in full-time roles, or if they need to add another outfielder.

If the Phillies do look to the free agent market, it’s unlikely they’ll pursue any of the top options. Instead, guys like Tommy Pham and Adam Duvall seem like the best fits – above-average bats and capable defenders who will be looking to sign short-term deals.