The Phillies Are Done Making Moves, but Did They Do Enough?

In a recent interview, Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski revealed he doesn’t anticipate any further roster moves before pitchers and catchers report in February. This news shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to any Phillies fans. The 40-man roster is full, the starting lineup is set, and the pitching staff is complete. The bench could use an upgrade, but it would be a minor one, and Dombrowski mentioned he might look to add a fifth outfielder once spring training is underway.

Even though Dombrowski’s comments weren’t particularly revelatory, they provided some clarity. The group we’re looking at right now is the core of the 2023 Phillies. This is the team that’s going to compete with the Mets and the Braves in the NL East. And with that knowledge, one burning question comes to mind: is it enough?

Can the Phillies Compete in the NL East?

The Phillies are a better team now than they were when the offseason began – that much is certain. First things first, there’s the newest star in red pinstripes, Trea Turner. The 29-year-old shortstop is a true superstar. He hit .298 last season with 21 home runs, 27 stolen bases, and a 128 wRC+, good for 6.3 FanGraphs WAR. He could very well be the best player on the team in 2023 and beyond.

Dombrowski also made several smaller moves to fix up the pitching staff. He trimmed the fat of the bullpen and added three new arms to complement Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado. The relief corps should be a true strength for the first time in recent memory. Meanwhile, Taijuan Walker will stabilize the back of the rotation, which should be one of the best in the game. It certainly helps that top prospect Andrew Painter is banging on the door with his 101-mph fastball.