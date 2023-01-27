The Boston Red Sox Need A Healthy Chris Sale In 2023

Since 2019, Sale has made just 36 starts and owns a 4.09 ERA through 195.2 innings, posting a 3.43 FIP and a 118 ERA+. While injuries have limited him on the mound, he still has the ability to strike out opposing batters, posting a 12.6 K/9 while limiting the free passes to 2.3 BB/9.

Heading into 2023, the Boston Red Sox roster has undergone some pretty significant changes. Gone are a few key players in Eovaldi, Xander Bogaerts, Matt Strahm, and J.D. Martinez, while the front office has added a few new pieces in the form of RHP Kenley Jansen, 3B Justin Turner, RHP Chris Martin, OF Masataka Yoshida, and OF Adam Duvall. They also extended 3B Rafael Devers to a 10-year deal worth $315 million and will have Sale back and ready to go to begin the season, although they will miss Story to start the year due to an elbow injury.

Chris Sale: “I owe these people something. I owe my teammates the starting pitcher they thought they were going to get. I owe the front office the starting pitcher they paid for. I owe the fans performances they’re paying to come and see.” — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) January 21, 2023

Looking at the projections for the southpaw, Steamer is predicting he will appear in 26 games and post a 3.47 ERA through 147.0 innings. Overall, the Red Sox will likely be hoping for more from their star pitcher in terms of outings and innings, but considering the amount of time he has missed these past few years, 26 starts might be a safe number for the 2023 season.

Where Do the Red Sox Stand in the AL East

In a stacked AL East division, having a healthy Sale back will be a big boost for Boston and they will need him at his best this season, especially after losing Eovaldi, Rich Hill, and potentially Michael Wacha (the right-hander remains unsigned).

Those three combined to make 69 starts last season, which is a big chunk of change removed from the rotation, but the Red Sox will enter 2023 with a potentially healthy James Paxton, along with a supporting cast of Nick Pivetta, newly signed Corey Kluber, and a mix of Whitlock, Bryan Bello, and Josh Winckowski.

With all this in mind and the influx of younger talent combined with Paxton’s health concerns, the club needs Sale to return to form in 2023, otherwise, it will be tough to compete in the AL East even with the added benefit of playing fewer games within the division given the new schedule changes.