Notes from the Oakland Athletics ZIPS Projections for 2024

The offseason in Oakland has been nothing short of sad. It can go without saying the front office did not add a bona fide free agent or make any moves that change the trajectory of this team. Fans focus has been toward movements to get Owner John Fisher to sell while they are left feeling neglected – and rightfully so.

For a moment, let’s take a step back from the issues in ownership and talk about the players on the field. Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs recently released his 2024 ZIPS projections. If you are not familiar with ZIPS, it is one of the computer systems designed to project players seasons based off various data. You can read the full breakdown here.

Today I’ll dive into the A’s projections for 2024 and see what this team might look like.

Position Players

Player PA Slash HR SB OPS+ WAR Zack Gelof 554 .236/.307/.394 16 21 100 2.0 Brent Rooker 527 .240/.324/.462 27 4 123 1.9 Darell Hernaiz 559 .247/.300/.358 8 10 89 1.6 Esteury Ruiz 510 .249/.319/.365 8 53 96 1.6 Shea Langeliers 475 .226/.288/.419 20 2 100 1.5 Nick Allen 489 .240/.296/.329 5 11 80 1.4 Abraham Toro 446 .243/.314/.385 10 5 100 1.3 Ryan Noda 504 .210/.331/.381 17 4 104 0.9 Seth Brown 420 .230/.293/.441 19 4 107 0.7 Miguel Andujar 477 .261/.306/.401 12 5 101 0.5 JJ Bleday 487 .211/.310/.377 15 5 96 0.5 Lawrence Butler 516 .230/.285/.369 13 13 86 0.4 Aledmys Diaz 328 .238/.293/.358 6 1 86 0.0 Tyler Soderstrom 502 .210/.257/.366 17 1 76 -0.3 Jordan Diaz 502 .239/.279/.354 12 0 83 -1.0

A quick glance at these projections will tell you the system does not expect many players getting on base at an average clip. Keep in mind, the system has a harder time predicting players with a smaller sample size, so rookies from last year, who likely will have more development, can be less accurate. Regardless, this offense lacks big power and players who are plus hitters.