Nick Castellanos Has Quietly Played Much Better in Year Two

Just Baseball’s Tim Kelly wrote about Castellanos in April, detailing how the veteran was settling into his surroundings:

When asked Saturday if being more comfortable with his surroundings has helped him to get off to a quick start in 2023, Castellanos didn’t hesitate. “There’s no question,” Castellanos acknowledged. “I mean, even if you go back to all my interviews last year, I always say with me that everything is connected. The more that I feel at peace with myself … my situation … my surroundings … my environment, the more that my natural self is going to be able to come through.” Tim Kelly, “At Peace With Himself, Nick Castellanos Putting Together Bounce-Back Season for Phillies”

Following a strong start to the season, Castellanos has continued to produce. He has a 129 wRC+ since the beginning of May and a ridiculous 214 wRC+ since the start of June. He has driven in 13 runs in 13 days. His performance is the number one reason the Phillies have won eight of their last ten and pulled within two games of a Wild Card berth.

While some of his numbers don’t look sustainable (his .399 BABIP is due for some regression), Castellanos is making better quality contact than he was last year, and he has the results to prove it. His hard-hit rate and barrel rate are back up to where they were in 2021, and he is pulling more balls in the air – a surefire way to increase power production.

Lo and behold, Castellanos already has 23 doubles, one triple, and eight home runs. With 32 extra-base hits in 67 games, he is on pace for 77 by season’s end. That would be nearly twice his total from 2022, when he managed only 27 doubles and 13 home runs.

Best of all, Castellanos isn’t letting opposing pitchers beat him with sliders anymore. Sliders were his biggest weakness in 2022; he saw more sliders than any other pitch, and he posted a meager .302 wOBA against the breaking ball. This year, he is punishing sliders with a .429 wOBA. Six of his eight home runs and 13 of his 32 extra-base hits have come against the pitch that used to be his kryptonite.

Nick Castellanos cranks his second of the night!



He’s raking but the Phillies have work to do. pic.twitter.com/tyW4xaXrJS — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 3, 2023

Castellanos currently ranks ninth in fan voting for the All-Star Game; as things stand, he would need to rank fourth or higher to advance to the next round of voting. He has a better chance to be named a reserve, especially if no one else on the Phillies steps up in the coming weeks. It’s possible Castellanos could be appointed by the Commissioner’s Office as Philadelphia’s lone All-Star representative.