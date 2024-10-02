MLB Playoffs Game 2: Ranking Pitching Matchups

Taking the mound for the Brewers will deadline acquisition Frankie Montas. The nine-year veteran flashed potential for the Crew down the stretch, but he still managed to record a 4.55 ERA in 11 starts post-trade. His strikeout numbers went from 7.5 K/9 on the Reds to 11.0 with the Brewers, but he still ran into his usual issues with run prevention as the season marched on.

Manaea and Montas squared off against each other’s teams to end the regular season, so Montas’ final start came against the Mets. He went four innings with six strikeouts and three walks while surrendering two runs on as many hits.

3. Tigers @ Astros: Holton vs. Brown, 2:32 p.m. ET

Left-hander Tyler Holton will function as an “opener” for the Tigers today. Don’t let the fact that this matchup will be a bullpen game from Detroit, because Holton put together an incredible 2024 regular season.

All told, the 28-year-old made 66 appearances (nine of them as an opener), posting a 2.19 ERA with a 3.17 FIP and 186 ERA+ across 94.1 innings of work. He is one of the best multi-inning relievers in baseball and is more than capable of leading the charge for the Tigers today.

As of right now, the expectation is that right-hander Reese Olson will be the “follower” for Detroit. He missed a few months earlier this year with a shoulder injury but overall, his season went well. The 24-year-old made 22 starts with a 3.53 ERA and 3.17 FIP, but each of his three post-injury starts were four innings or less, so expect much of the same from him today.

Opposing the Holton-Olson tandem will be Hunter Brown of the Astros. In what was his second full season in the big leagues, Brown took significant steps forward in nearly every single category. All told, he made 30 starts and finished his regular season with a respectable 3.49 ERA and 3.58 FIP. The Astros’ season hangs in the balance, and it’s going to be up to Brown to keep their hopes alive. No pressure.