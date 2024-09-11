Just Baseball’s New and Improved Newsletter
We are excited to unveil our revamped newsletter, which will bring fans the best insights and coverage Just Baseball has to offer!
As the season winds down and the playoffs loom, Just Baseball is launching a revamped and improved newsletter that will provide you with all forms of updates around MLB throughout the postseason, into the offseason, and beyond.
Our improved newsletter will feature various forms of our content at Just Baseball as we aim to provide our followers with more comprehensive updates.
Weekly editions of the newsletter will feature written updates on topics around the league, social media highlights, top prospect intel, podcast clips, and much more.
Our goal is create a consistent source of baseball top headlines for all types of viewers from die-hard fans to those hoping to learn about baseball through top stories.
As we continue to develop our newsletter, we aim to have options for fan segmentation that will allow us to send more specified newsletter as well focused on a singular division for each example for those that tend to pay most attention to their favorite team’s division.
Beyond those specific newsletters, we will be launching another frequent edition focused on “The Call Up”, Just Baseball’s prospect-related podcast and coverage.
These will appeal to those interested in the prospects side of baseball with further analysis and highlights derived from our normal prospects content.
For the next week, you can use code JB15 for 15% off Just Baseball merch orders to celebrate the launch of the newsletter. Just Baseball is here to provide the best baseball newsletter with news from all over the league!
