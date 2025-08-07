Josh Naylor Is Running Wild on the Basepaths

On Wednesday evening, Josh Naylor recorded his 10th stolen base in 12 games since being traded to the Seattle Mariners. Extrapolate those numbers to 162 games, and he’d be on pace for 135 steals!

Jokes aside, were you aware that Naylor is tied for 14th in Major League Baseball this season with 21 stolen bases? I sure was not. A passing fact that was brought up during this week’s Just Baseball editorial call turned into a rabbit hole that I have not stopped thinking about since we ended the conversation.

For those who may not be overly familiar with Naylor’s game, allow me to provide a brief summary so you can appreciate what he has been able to accomplish on the basepaths this season.

Naylor, who stands at 5-foot-10, 235 lbs, is not known for his speed. He’s a bat-first first baseman who has evolved into one of the more steady hitters at the position thanks to his ability to put the bat on the ball at a high rate while providing a good amount of pop as well.