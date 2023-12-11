Top J.D. Martinez Landing Spots With the Dodgers Signing Ohtani

When the Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani to a record-breaking contract this past weekend, the shockwaves were felt throughout the industry.

The Toronto Blue Jays, regularly referred to as the second-highest bidders for Ohtani, missed out. As did the Cubs, Mariners, Giants and Angels, all of whom had been tabbed as suitors for the two-way superstar.

On an individual level, most players who are strictly designated hitters are suddenly no longer fits on the Dodgers. Right up until the Ohtani news broke, J.D. Martinez, who spent last year in L.A., had been a rumored fit to fill the club’s DH vacancy.

JD Martinez, who batted cleanup as a Dodger in the 2023 All-Star Game, will now have to find a new team. Angels are an obvious possibility. Among many others: Mariners, Mets, D-Backs — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2023

Martinez, 36, spent the 2023 season on the Dodgers and was the club’s primary DH. The 13-year veteran made his sixth All-Star Game in the process and hit 33 home runs with 103 RBI in just 113 games. The slugger recorded a 134 OPS+ as well, suggesting he was 34% above league-average at the plate.