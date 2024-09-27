Jackson Chourio Has Given the Brewers a Third Star

Chourio’s Development

Early on in the season, Chourio looked like a 20-year-old who was getting his first crack at big league pitching. It was clear that he had an enormous amount of talent, but his approach was out of sorts, and he appeared to be far from comfortable in the batter’s box.

And that was to be expected. The 2024 season wasn’t so much about the results for Chourio. Instead, the Brewers paid him and put him on the big league roster so that he could finish whatever development he had remaining at the big league level. Doing so would ensure that he would be ready to lead the charge for this Brewers offense in 2025, and beyond.

What wasn’t expected, however, was the monumental strides Chourio has made at the plate over the course of the season.

Improvements Across The Board

Somewhere along the way, a switch flipped for Chourio. He went from a rookie getting outmatched by big league pitching to one of the most lethal hitters in Milwaukee’s lineup over the course of a couple of months.

It cannot be overstated how difficult that is to do. Not only that, but he did it while his ball club was in first place in their division for the vast majority of the season. It’s one thing to do it for a team that is out of contention with little media attention being drawn to them, but Chourio made these strides for a first-place ball club with World Series aspirations.

His ability to work through that adversity with a team looking to compete speaks volumes to his mental strength. It’s truly a testament to his capability to withstand the pressure to perform in Major League Baseball.