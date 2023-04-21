Graham Ashcraft Has Been the Best Surprise of the Reds Rebuild

Throughout the past few years prospect evaluators and fans have discussed the future in Cincinnati with Nick Lodolo and Hunter Greene leading the rotation. Two highly touted, first-round draft picks who are now blossoming into what everyone thought they could be – frontline starters.

While their hype and praise is warranted, you cannot talk about the Reds rotation without mentioning Graham Ashcraft.

The former sixth round pick quickly climbed his way through the Reds system, and up the organizations prospect charts after stops in Double and Triple-A, before reaching the majors in 2022. Ashcraft quickly became a fan favorite after his debut in May of 2022, facing a difficult Toronto lineup and managing to get through 4.1 innings surrendering only two runs. You could see the velocity and bulldog mentality from the start.

Most labeled Ashcraft as a projectable #4 or #5 pitcher who could be a plus bullpen option if all else failed. His strikeout numbers were average to below average but a groundball rate over 50% throughout the minors would translate well to Great American Ball Park.