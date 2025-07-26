Can Garrett Crochet Challenge Tarik Skubal for AL Cy Young?

As the month of August looms, the race for the American League Cy Young increasingly looks like a two-horse race. Reigning winner Tarik Skubal is still leading the charge, but with Garrett Crochet close behind and ahead of other candidates such as Framber Valdez, Jacob deGrom, Hunter Brown, and others.

The pair of lefties each lead the league in ERA, strikeouts, and fWAR by a comfortable margin.

Skubal looks like a clear frontrunner, leading Crochet in fWAR (5.2 to 4.5) and FIP (1.91 to 2.41). But the race may be closer than most are to believe.

They share an identical ERA (2.19) with Crochet posting more innings (135.1 to 127.2) and narrowly leading in strikeouts (165 to 164). While Skubal may be poised to defend his title, the door has yet to close for Crochet to win his first career Cy Young.