Five Takeaways From the Giants’ Opening Weekend

The Rotation Has Serious Potential

We all know that Logan Webb is an ace. Even though he was not at his best on Opening Day, there was some promise. He allowed just two runs on five hits and two walks in six innings while striking out five. It was not his best, but it was more than enough to put the Giants in position to win. They took the lead just after he exited, but the bullpen gave it right back by allowing four in the seventh.

What remains unknown about this rotation is how high the ceiling can be. Based off Opening Weekend, it is hard not to be encouraged. Just Baseball’s No. 47 overall prospect, Kyle Harrison, followed Webb and was excellent. He struck out five in six innings, allowing just two runs on six hits and no walks. The two runs came on solo shots by Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.

Harrison made seven starts at the end of 2023 and the results were not great. He struck out a good amount of batters, but his FIP was 5.53. He also let up more than two homers per nine innings. It will be interesting to see what kind of jump he can take in 2024. The potential is there, but he did let up loud contact in his first start and flirted with danger. However, if he can be a mid-3.00s ERA guy and slot into the middle of this rotation, the Giants could have something big on their hands.

Another starter who impressed in his first start was Jordan Hicks. Many people were surprised the Giants are trying him out as a starter, but they may be on to something. Hicks was sharp in his first start, holding the Padres to no runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings.

Command is always a concern with a flamethrower like Hicks, but 51 strikes on 81 pitches is just above league average. The decision to make Hicks a starter will play out over the coming weeks and months, but the Giants have cover if it does not pan out. Alex Cobb–who was expected to miss months with a hip injury–is expected back soon. They should also get Ray back around July.

Of course they also have Snell waiting in the wings. It remains unclear when he will be ready to get back on a mound, but he has been throwing simulated games. Snell likely will need at least two tune-up starts before heading to the Majors, so it could be until mid-April before he cracks the rotation.