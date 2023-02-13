Five Most Improved Teams Heading Into 2023

Spring training is finally upon us, with pitchers and catchers officially reporting this week for the start of another MLB season.

Throughout this offseason, we have seen widespread action around the league, with countless nine-figure deals signed and blockbuster trades made. Now everyone begins to look internal, hoping to see some breakout players show themselves in camp before finalizing rosters ahead of Opening Day.

In this piece, we are going to highlight the five teams that have done the most to improve this offseason. This is not a list of the biggest winners of the offseason who did the most, rather it is to highlight the teams that will have the biggest disparity in win total compared to last season.

Looking at teams like the Yankees, Mets and Braves, it is going to be very hard for them to win much more than they already did in 2022, when they won 99, 101 and 101 games respectively. Those teams all had solid offseasons, making additions that could put them over the top in season and more importantly in the playoffs, but their win total isn’t likely to take a significant jump.