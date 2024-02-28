Five Dark Horse 2024 NL MVP Candidates

At this time a year ago, Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson looked like someone who was being undervalued as an NL MVP candidate. Olson was coming off of a solid, but not spectacular first season with the Braves, and if he was mentioned at all as a possible candidate, it was only in passing.

Olson would go on to set a new franchise record with 54 home runs, leading baseball in both round-trippers and RBIs (139). Additionally, he led the NL in slugging percentage at .604, helping the Braves to win an MLB-best 104 regular season games.

In some years, Olson would have won the NL MVP. In an especially crowded race, he had to settle for fourth place, behind his own teammate Ronald Acuña Jr. (the winner) and future Hall of Famers Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. Nonetheless, relative to where he ultimately finished, Olson was clearly an undervalued candidate entering the season.

Naturally, Acuña, Betts and Freeman, along with Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper and Fernando Tatis Jr., are among the odds-on favorites to win the NL MVP in 2024. And there’s a good chance that one of those six will ultimately win the award. But if you’re looking to make some money — or just seem smart to your friends — here are five long-shot bets, courtesy of BetMGM, worth considering for NL MVP.