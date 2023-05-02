Contending Teams With Holes That Need To Be Addressed

While it’s early in the season and teams shouldn’t be panicking quite yet, it’s never too early to consider trade options to plug holes and better position your club for a playoff run.

Some teams have numerous holes to fill, but for now, we’re going to focus on one main position of need per team.

With a few teams faltering early in the season and others clearly in rebuilding mode, there are a number of potential impact players that will be on the trade market in the coming months. It’s never too early for a team in a contention window to address needs and consider the options available.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Shortstop

The Dodgers are off to an uncharacteristically slow start and look like a team with more holes now than they’ve had over the past decade. While they’ve got some support waiting in the wings in their farm system, there’s one position that could be a persistent issue all season.