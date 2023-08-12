Dodger Stadium vs. Angels Stadium: From an East Coast Perspective

With that said, I wanted to revisit both stadium experiences and rate them on which I thought was better. They are the two L.A. teams, technically, so why not put the rivalry to the test with which stadium is better.

As an East Coast native, it would be as unbiased of a perspective as you can get.

Getting to the ballpark:

Los Angeles traffic is the worst traffic I have ever experienced. Even for someone who traverses the roadways of New York City fairly regularly, I can say this is a different breed of traffic. Something so close can take you two-plus hours to get to; one could even say walking anywhere would be faster than driving in L.A.

Our family rented out a house in the Hollywood Hills and according to iPhone maps app, Dodger Stadium should have been about a 20 minute drive, with Angels Stadium being about 45 minutes from the house.

Both did not take that amount of time to get there. If anything, getting there in that proposed amount of time would be a miracle. Dodger Stadium took us at least an hour to get there and Angels Stadium was more than a two-hour drive. Call it inexperience with driving in L.A., but I don’t know if the most experienced driver could do any better.

The highlight of getting to the ballparks was definitely at Dodger. There is more than enough parking at the ballpark so finding a spot was a breeze. A parking services person also gave us a number to call to have a golf cart come and bring us to the area we were sitting in. Unknown to any of us, we had parked on the opposite side of the stadium and with two older family members with me, we were not in a situation where we could make that trek.