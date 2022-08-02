Diving Into the Prospects Exchanged in the Trey Mancini Trade

We had our first three team trade of the deadline yesterday when the Astros, Orioles, and Rays all got together to satisfy each organization’s needs. The headliner in the deal is obviously first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini, who is headed over to the already terrifying Astros to likely man first base.

Three-team trade! Full deal, according to sources.



Houston gets: 1B/OF Trey Manicini and RHP Jayden Murray



Baltimore gets: RHP Seth Johnson and Chayce McDermott



Tampa Bay gets: CF Jose Siri — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

Our own Ryan Finkelstein did an excellent job of detailing what the trade means for each team at the big league level, so I’m here to dive into the prospects who were exchanged.

The decision to part with Mancini when Baltimore is just 2.5 games out of a playoff spot was surely an extremely tough one for General Manager Mike Elias, but with high-upside pitching reinforcements somewhat limited in the farm system beyond Grayson Rodriguez and D.L. Hall, it was probably for the best to part with the likely soon-to-be free agent (player option).

Orioles Return

Coming over to Baltimore are right-handers Seth Johnson and Chayce McDermott. Johnson, the top prospect traded in this deal, comes from the Rays organization and instantly becomes the O’s third-best pitching prospect behind the Rodriguez and Hall.