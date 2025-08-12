The Detroit Tigers are Running Out of Options in Center Field

At this time last season, the Tigers were generating a ton of buzz. Sellers at the deadline, but tracking towards a remarkable postseason run. A run that would not have been possible without center fielder Parker Meadows, who was blossoming into a special player.

All indications were that Meadows would continue that trend into 2025 and anchor center field providing gold glove defense, speed, and some power, establishing himself as a foundational piece into the future.

Well, that path closed quickly. Injury derailed his momentum and start to the season, only for him to be a shell of himself upon return before landing, once again, on the injured list. The Tigers have navigated injuries to other center field options throughout the year to an extent that Javier Baez was pushed to the position, which he had never played prior to this season.

Now, with Matt Vierling landing on the injured list, again, the Tigers are scrambling to fill a hole that just keeps getting deeper.