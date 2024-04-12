The Blue Jays’ Offensive Struggles Have Carried Over to 2024

Looking at the Blue Jays roster

Roster-wise, the two newest additions are putting forth the best offensive stats on the squad, with Turner leading the team in every slash line category and boasting a 1.026 OPS. Kiner-Falefa has even found his swing with Toronto to start the year, posting a .313 average and a .764 OPS through 32 at-bats. Another bright spot on the club is Cavan Biggio, whose .841 OPS sits second on the team behind Turner and is one of only four players on the team who has ten or more hits through the club’s 13 games this season (Turner, Guerrero and IKF join him).

Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (459 feet)



4th longest Home Run of his career#TOTHECURE pic.twitter.com/yAtCtJnVGF — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 10, 2024

Guerrero leads the team in home runs with his three round-trippers but he’s struggled to put the ball in play with consistency, posting a .200 average with a .742 OPS to boot. His eye at the plate has been a plus, generating eight walks so far this season, but he also has 12 strikeouts on the year through 50 at-bats. Guerrero is not alone in the slow start to the season, with multiple core roster players struggling to find a groove at the plate.

Name G AB R H 2B HR RBI BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS OPS+ Alejandro Kirk 12 41 0 6 0 0 7 4 7 .146 .217 .146 .364 9 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 13 50 7 10 2 3 5 8 12 .200 .322 .420 .742 115 Bo Bichette 11 44 4 9 4 1 5 4 9 .205 .286 .364 .649 89 Daulton Varsho 13 38 6 6 1 0 0 4 10 .158 .238 .184 .422 26 Kevin Kiermaier 11 31 2 3 0 0 2 3 14 .097 .176 .097 .273 -17 George Springer 13 51 6 9 2 2 4 9 8 .176 .300 .333 .633 85 Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table

So far this year, Kiermaier and Kirk have yet to find any consistency at the plate although Kirk has produced some better at-bats as of late. Varsho and Springer are also off to slow starts to start the campaign although the Jays right-fielder has produced some timely home runs that have helped the club early this season, just again without any consistency and not early in the game.

Bo Bichette battled some neck soreness to start the season which likely could have played a hand in his slow start and awkward at-bats. Over his last seven games, he has started to create some more competitive plate appearances and is starting to hit the ball to the opposite field, which is what you want from the Jays right-handed batter.

On a positive note, the Jays bench has gotten off to a hot start with Schneider and Clement starting to force the Blue Jays coaching staff to pencil them into more games. Schneider already has a game-winning home run under his belt when the offense stalled in Houston and has the third-best OPS on the team (.837). Both players have home runs this season, which can’t be said yet for Varsho, Kirk, and Kiermaier. This has been a sticking point for the Blue Jays fanbase, as both Clement and Schneider are seeing less playing time compared to some of their teammates who are struggling to put the ball in play.

After Schneider’s home run against Houston, he sat the next day due to right-hander Cristian Javier being on the mound for Houston, an analytical move that was part of the Blue Jays plan to start the season that has yet to be altered even with the results on the field being less than desirable with some of the regulars struggling out of the gate. Even left-handed power hitter Daniel Vogelbach, who was brought in to play against right-handed pitchers, has two hits and three walks through 12 plate appearances this year.