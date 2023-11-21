Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Will Be on the Hot Seat in 2024

Tough one..



Jose Berrios watches as the Twins celebrate at Target Field.

That decision ultimately fell on manager John Schneider, who was in his first full season at the helm of the Jays after taking over for Charlie Montoyo during the 2022 campaign. The gameplan itself wasn’t Schneider’s decision alone, but the execution rested on his shoulders; he didn’t allow his starting pitcher to continue going in the game and pretty much ignored any “gut feelings” about a pitcher who was in the zone. While it may not have cost the Blue Jays the game (putting up zero runs was a bigger problem), it certainly didn’t sit well with some of the players in the clubhouse.

That move, combined with a string of awkward calls throughout the year (not pinch-running for Alejandro Kirk and seeing him get thrown out at home, for example), put Schneider on the hot seat entering the 2023-24 offseason, at least from the perspective of the fans. General manager Ross Atkins squashed those feelings early, confirming that Schneider would return in 2024 for the second season of his three-year deal he signed last winter.

Still, considering the Blue Jays’ playoff window is at its peak, it’s hard to feel that Schneider’s job is all that secure this upcoming season.

Should the Blue Jays find themselves struggling to compete in the AL East, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Jays make some changes to the coaching staff, especially since the club already employs Don Mattingly in a new offensive coordinator role. They are also bringing back DeMarlo Hale, who will serve as the associate manager on the squad.

Mattingly will now have more of a say in the dugout with Dave Hudgens, the former hitting strategist, re-assigned to the Dunedin complex. Adding Hale brings the former Jays bench coach back north of the border and adds another strong baseball mind to Schneider’s crew.

OFFICIAL: We're excited to announce the hiring of DeMarlo Hale as our Associate Manager under Manager John Schneider.



Welcome Back, DeMarlo!

“As the season went on, I got really comfortable and didn’t think (the bench coach role) was all that time-consuming,” said Mattingly, speaking on the 2023 season (per Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star). “I think just managing 12 years puts you in a spot where you’re kind of managing all the time; it’s like you can’t help it. I got really comfortable with that and then just started tinkering with the hitting a little bit without trying to step on toes, and that’s kind of hard to do.”