Connor Wong Is Stepping Up in a Big Way

After the Red Sox dealt Christian Vázquez last year, many fans were hoping to see the team add at the catcher position for 2023. But, the Sox forged ahead with Reese McGuire and Connor Wong behind the plate.

The year started with McGuire as the No. 1 catcher, but recent injuries have limited his playing time and forced Wong into the top spot. Wong, who only had 33 MLB appearances prior to this season, is excelling in the role.

In 23 games behind the dish this season, he has made three errors but has allowed only one passed ball. He has also caught six runners stealing (in 14 opportunities), an area the Red Sox really struggled in at the start of the season.

“Defensively, he’s becoming a game changer,” manager Alex Cora told reporters, “He’s throwing people out and calling the game, but offensively, little by little, you can see him gaining confidence.”