The Competition Is Heating Up for AL Manager of the Year

For much of the season, Bruce Bochy seemed like a shoo-in for AL Manager of the Year. The legendary skipper came out of retirement to helm the Texas Rangers, and he helped transform the team into a legitimate postseason contender seemingly overnight.

Bochy won three World Series championships with the Giants but has not won Manager of the Year since 1996. If he wins this season, he will join a short and impressive list of managers to win the award in both leagues; he’ll also smash the record for the longest gap between victories.

The last time he won, the Nationals were still the Expos, the Tigers played in the AL East, and there were only 28 teams in the league.

His victory would make for a great story, and with the way the Rangers were exceeding expectations, it would be hard to argue it wasn’t well-deserved.