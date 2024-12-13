Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Carlos Estévez

In terms of stringing successful seasons together, while 2024 might have been his most successful season, it wasn’t a complete anomaly. This was the third straight season that Estévez posted a sub-4.00 ERA, his second straight season of posting a sub-4.00 FIP and the second season in his past three in which he’s sported a sub-1.20 WHIP and a sub.-.210 AVG against.

From an underlying metrics standpoint, there are definitely some pros and cons to Estévez.

He had great expected numbers this past season, ranking in the top quarter of league arms with an 84th-percentile xERA and a 76th-percentile xBA. He also has a great fastball which sat in the 89th percentile in velocity at 96.8 mph in 2024. And he limited baserunners well this season, sitting in the 86th percentile in BB%.

In terms of how his pitches performed in 2024, opposing batters hit under .200 and slugged under .400 against all three of his pitches (four-seam fastball, slider, changeup).

But then there are the cons. Estévez does not limit hard contact well, as he’s sat below the 20th percentile in both hard-hit rate and AVG exit velocity in back-to-back seasons.

He was also mediocre when it came to getting hitters to swing and miss on his offerings this past year, sitting in the 54th percentile in K-rate, the 50th percentile in whiff rate and just the eighth percentile in chase rate.