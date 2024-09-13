Can Justin Verlander Be Trusted in the Playoffs?

It’s been a long couple of years for future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander. He’s been injured, he’s been through free agency, he’s been traded and lately – he’s vastly underperformed his career norm.

Kicking off the current campaign, the right-hander began the year on the injured list as he dealt with some shoulder inflammation. He debuted in late April, pitched all throughout May and then made just two starts in June (neck discomfort), zero in July, two in August and is through two painful September outings to this point.

There’s been some extremely small glimpses of hope in his performances (highlighted by a seven shutout-inning start against the Tigers … back in May), but for the most part, Verlander’s starts have been difficult watches.

On the season, the 41-year-old is 3-6 with a 5.30 ERA, 5.09 FIP and 75 ERA+. His most recent outing came on Sunday against the Diamondbacks and he allowed eight runs on as many hits through just three innings of work. He also surrendered a grand slam to Pavin Smith, which was the first grand slam he gave up since all the way back in April … of 2010.