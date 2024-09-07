The Astros Suddenly Have the Arms to Make a Deep Run

The Houston Astros look poised to pull off one of the biggest turnarounds of the 2024 season.

It’s no secret that the Astros had a miserable start to the current campaign. Nearly two and a half months into the season, on June 18, the Astros found themselves 10.0 games back from the Seattle Mariners for the top spot in the AL West and 7.5 games back of a Wild Card position. At that time, they had already been without then-AL MVP candidate Kyle Tucker for two weeks already.

But then the turnaround began. By the first game post-All-Star break (July 19), Houston had made up the 10-game deficit behind their northwest division rivals. And other than a brief period from Aug. 3-7, when Seattle reclaimed the top spot, Houston hasn’t surrendered its grasp on the division.

The Astros have undoubtedly always had the talent and experience within their lineup, even without Tucker, to climb out of whatever holes they managed to dig themselves into, with Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman leading the way.