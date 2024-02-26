Can Alek Manoah Return To Form for the Blue Jays in 2024?

So, the 2022 American League Cy Young finalist went to work over the winter, determined to arrive to spring training ready to prove himself again. And he’s off to an impressive start, saying all the right things to his teammates, the organization and the media while looking noticeably slimmer fresh off his offseason rejuvenation.

Alek Manoah is throwing live and they’ve got him at a consistent 92-93 with the heater. That’s a very encouraging gun reading. pic.twitter.com/btr9rLmpvH — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) February 22, 2024

All these steps, of course, are crucial for Manoah’s redemption tour. But one pressing question, which serves as the biggest storyline at Blue Jays camp, has yet to be answered: Can he bounce back in 2024? More importantly, what might a resurgence look like?

Solving that mystery will undoubtedly be easier said than done. But before we take a run at that, let’s start with where things might have gone wrong a season ago.

What Went Wrong for Alek Manoah in 2023?

Attacking the strike zone was, by far, Manoah’s most troubling concern last season. Before his first of two minor-league assignments, the 2022 All-Star issued a major-league-high 42 walks over his first 13 starts of the season. In comparison, he only allowed 15 free passes during his first 13 starts to begin the ’22 campaign.

The walks continued to pile up even after Manoah returned from the minors in July. He ultimately finished with a 14.2% walk rate that ranked in the third percentile of the majors. That came just one season after his career-best 6.5% clip placed in the 70th percentile. That 7.7% increase from 2022-23 ranked fourth-highest among qualified pitchers.

As a result of his command, or lack thereof, the right-hander’s swing-and-miss ability declined considerably. While he wasn’t elite in that department to begin with, posting strikeout (19%), whiff (21.8%) and chase rates (26%) all in the 20th percentile was still a big step backward. It certainly didn’t help him to compensate for his high walk rate.