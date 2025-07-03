The Fabulous Freeman Family
Brothers Tyler and Cody Freeman are excelling at some of the highest levels of the game this season. Their story is one of brotherly love and a passion for baseball.
There have been many brother tandems that have played the game of baseball at a high level. From Joe DiMaggio and his brothers, Dom and Vince, to the present day’s Nathaniel and Josh Lowe, sometimes the baseball genes of a particular family run strong.
Let us introduce you to the Freeman brothers, Tyler and Cody. Both Tyler and Cody are not only professional ball players, but they just so happen to be two of the hottest hitters currently on the planet.
Tyler, 26, is the older Freeman brother and is tearing it up in Colorado for the Rockies. Younger brother Cody, 24, is having the best season of his young career for the Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate in Round Rock, TX.
My dear friend and colleague, Kevin Henry, was recently able to catch up with Tyler before a Rockies game in Denver, while I sat down with Cody in Round Rock on the same evening.
Where It All Started
The Freeman boys grew up in southern California in the town of Rancho Cucamonga, which is located between LA and San Bernardino. They both excelled in baseball and focused on the one sport.
With Tyler as his guide, Cody followed in his brother’s footsteps throughout their youth. As a freshman and sophomore, Cody was used to having MLB scouts at his games because they were there to watch his older brother play.
So when the scouts were there to see him play his last two years of high school, it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary. Both – yes, both – Freeman brothers were selected straight out of high school. First, Tyler was taken in the second round of the 2017 draft by the Cleveland Guardians. Then, two short years later, Cody would be taken in the fourth round by the Texas Rangers.
What an outstanding accomplishment! Not only did both Tyler and Cody get drafted and sign straight out of high school, but they were both picked in the top four rounds.
As for most high school selections, the professional grind and climb up the ladder was going to be a process.
“With someone in the same boat as you who just happens to be your brother, it is so helpful,” Cody said in regards to always having Tyler to talk to. Not that any parts of their baseball journeys have been easy, but having someone so close who truly understands what you are going through on a daily basis has been a big advantage for both brothers.
Tyler Freeman Is Being True to Himself
The change of scenery to Colorado this season has been a breath of fresh air for the young utility player. That and every day at-bats. It can be hard for players, especially younger guys, to thrive when their plate appearances aren’t coming every day.
So, seeing his name on the lineup card for most games has allowed Tyler to get back to being the player that he is. And that guy just so happens to be a really good baseball player. Seeing time in the outfield, at second base, DH, and even a few innings at third base, Tyler is a true utility guy for the Rockies.
Not only has Tyler been playing all over the diamond, but he has been raking at the plate. After coming back from an early-season injury, he has been on fire. For the year, Tyler is slashing .323/.412/.427 with eight doubles, one triple, one home run, 20 runs scored, 12 RBI, and a 126 wRC+.
A hitter who uses the entire field, Tyler has been all about getting on base this season. He has more walks (15) than he does strikeouts (13). And when he gets on, he is a threat to run, as he has swiped 11 bags in 14 attempts.
Kevin was able to ask Tyler’s teammate, Mickey Moniak, what he thought of playing with him. “I think that Free is an unbelievable player, and we’ve seen it over the last month or so ever since he came back from the IL. I played against him when he was in Cleveland. He’s just a pest, man. He just puts together good at-bats every single time, and he’s just a really good baseball player. To have him in front of me (in the lineup) more often than not, you’re gonna have a guy on base.”
Cody Freeman Is Making a Name for Himself in Round Rock
Cody Freeman is an athletic bundle of energy. He plays hard and has fun doing so. That is apparent, and his brother Tyler agrees.
“He’s gonna say this too, it’s his energy, like he brings what he brings into the field, day in and day out. He keeps the guys loose in the clubhouse. He’s a true leader. And then when he plays, he doesn’t care what everyone thinks about how he plays, he just goes out like a fireball, and he tries to have fun”, said Tyler, when asked what Cody’s biggest skills are.
This year is the first one for Cody at the Triple-A level. With each year and each rung of the ladder that he has ascended, he has played better and better.
Like his brother, Cody is also a Swiss Army knife of a player. He has seen time at third base, shortstop, and second base this season alone. Cody also has a catching background. And while he hasn’t played the outfield in any games this year, he feels confident that he could step into that role if the situation called for it.
When asked what position he saw himself in, Cody’s answer was, “I’m a baseball player.” That’s the kind of answer from a young 24-year-old that organizations like to hear.
And even though Cody has been flashing the leather this season, his bat has been doing most of the talking. After getting off to a slowish start and spending a week on the IL with a cut finger, he has been on fire.
In 319 plate appearances on the year, Cody is hitting .319/.373/.495 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs, 57 runs scored, 50 RBI, 27 walks, 29 strikeouts, and seven stolen bases. He is making himself a viable option for the Rangers’ big league club if a need arises.
Freeman Brothers off the Field
Tyler and Cody are very different people. Alan Trejo, who has played with both brothers this season, asked Cody if they were even related. That’s pretty funny, and we all either have siblings like that or know of plenty that are opposites.
Tyler is the quieter of the two and is more unassuming. Cody enjoys his blingy necklaces and has a large number of special tattoos covering his arms and down one of his legs. His favorite tat is the one on the inside of his left arm of the date that he was baptised.
Despite their differences, there is a bond between the two brothers, even in Cody’s tattoos. On his right calf, there is a family tree. (His left calf is currently open, but it will be where his new family tree goes someday.) There is a closeness the brothers share that goes beyond the baseball field.
When Kevin asked what Thanksgiving was like with all of the baseball guys in the family, Tyler had this to say, “In the offseason, we only talk baseball if we’re working out. Other than that, it’s just off the field stuff.”
The pair works out together, along with their brother-in-law, Shane McGuire, who has spent time in both Double-A and Triple-A this year in the A’s organization. Roc Galindo and Dustin Gieger, of Nuclear Baseball Training, make sure the boys are in shape and ready to perform.
I did ask Cody which brother was the most athletic. He responded that Tyler obviously is at the moment when it comes to baseball, since he is a major leaguer. But when pressed, he reluctantly claimed that he was the better overall athlete.
“He’s athletic, but I think I have him. If we were to play football, like I would easily have him over that. In basketball, I feel like I could guard out a little bit more, a little bit stronger, lower half. And soccer, I can kick a ball farther for sure,” responded Cody.
Even with some sibling rivalry, it is apparent that the two brothers love and respect each other immensely. With the two Freeman boys posting solid numbers, perhaps they will be able to fulfill their dream of being on the same big league field together someday soon.