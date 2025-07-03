The Fabulous Freeman Family

Tyler Freeman Is Being True to Himself

The change of scenery to Colorado this season has been a breath of fresh air for the young utility player. That and every day at-bats. It can be hard for players, especially younger guys, to thrive when their plate appearances aren’t coming every day.

So, seeing his name on the lineup card for most games has allowed Tyler to get back to being the player that he is. And that guy just so happens to be a really good baseball player. Seeing time in the outfield, at second base, DH, and even a few innings at third base, Tyler is a true utility guy for the Rockies.

#Rockies June Batting Average Leaderboard:



1. Tyler Freeman: .373 📸

2. Hunter Goodman: .342

3. Thairo Estrada: .305

4. Mickey Moniak: .300

5. Braxton Fulford: .281

6. Jordan Beck: .265

7. Ryan McMahon: .237

8. Michael Toglia: .226

9. Keston Hiura: .222

Ryan Ritter: .222… pic.twitter.com/rqwUdZyYta — Blake Street Banter ⚾🌮 (@blakestbanter) July 1, 2025

Not only has Tyler been playing all over the diamond, but he has been raking at the plate. After coming back from an early-season injury, he has been on fire. For the year, Tyler is slashing .323/.412/.427 with eight doubles, one triple, one home run, 20 runs scored, 12 RBI, and a 126 wRC+.

A hitter who uses the entire field, Tyler has been all about getting on base this season. He has more walks (15) than he does strikeouts (13). And when he gets on, he is a threat to run, as he has swiped 11 bags in 14 attempts.

Kevin was able to ask Tyler’s teammate, Mickey Moniak, what he thought of playing with him. “I think that Free is an unbelievable player, and we’ve seen it over the last month or so ever since he came back from the IL. I played against him when he was in Cleveland. He’s just a pest, man. He just puts together good at-bats every single time, and he’s just a really good baseball player. To have him in front of me (in the lineup) more often than not, you’re gonna have a guy on base.”

Cody Freeman Is Making a Name for Himself in Round Rock

Cody Freeman is an athletic bundle of energy. He plays hard and has fun doing so. That is apparent, and his brother Tyler agrees.