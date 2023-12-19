Breaking Down the Arsenal of Free Agent Naoyuki Uwasawa

Only averaging 90.5 mph with his fastball, the finer things become more important. Pitch shape, deception, sequencing, all of the things that made pitchers like: Rich Hill, Aaron Civale and Mike Fiers effective.

Uwasawa’s fastball is far and away his most-used pitch, going to it more than 40% of the time. The pitch plays up compared to fastballs in the same velocity bucket, averaging more than 19 inches of induced vertical break and spin rates above 2,600 RPM.

The ride and run of the pitch really allows it to get on hitters quickly, picking up whiff at the top of the zone and plenty of weak pop ups. Uwasawa commands his fastball well pouring in strikes at a 68% clip while weaponizing it to all four quadrants.

Against righties, Uwasawa’s fastball often looks like it is starting over the middle of the plate before running in on their hands. He averages around 10 inches of horizontal movement and tracking systems seem to put the fastball all in one bucket since the two versions of his fastball technically have four-seam movement, but the discrepancy between movement profiles in his fastball really make it as if hitters are seeing two different pitches.

Some of his fastballs will feature around 20 inches of IVB and minimal horizontal movement, accentuating the true ride or carry that hitters so frequently swing under. Others will feature around the same vertical movement, but with around 13 inches of horizontal, effectively making it a two-seam variation that can be a front-door weapon to lefties or the aforementioned tie-up pitch for righties.

The fact that the pitch sits in the low 90s at best, somewhat caps the whiff potential it can provide, but bolsters the profile enough that it can stack up with higher-velocity heaters.