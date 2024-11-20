Blue Jays: Three Free Agents to Consider Not Named Juan Soto

Should the Blue Jays and Soto fail to find ground and the Dominican product take his talents elsewhere, the club could sign numerous other free agents to help improve the lineup. The club needs some help this offseason if it wants to compete in the AL East and numerous roster players could fit the bill.

Alex Bregman – 3B

Third baseman Alex Bregman broke into the league on a high note, posting a 4.0 bWAR during his first full season in the big leagues in 2017. He continued to improve and put forward an impressive 2019 season where he amassed a .296/.423/.592 slash line with 37 doubles, 41 home runs, and a 1.015 OPS. He led the league in walks (119), finished with a league-leading 8.9 bWAR, and was the runner-up in AL MVP voting while earning a Silver Slugger Award and his second All-Star appearance.

Since then, Bregman has not posted the same numbers as his monster season but has been a reliable member of the Astros over the years. Since 2019, he ranks behind only José Ramírez in terms of fWAR (25.8) and ranks third with his 133 wRC+. With over 995 games at the hot corner, Bregman owns a 27 DRS and a .968 fielding percentage, leading all A.L. third basemen last season with his .972 mark.

Heading into next season, there are question marks surrounding who the Blue Jays will employ at third base. Ernie Clement, Addison Barger, and Orelvis Martinez are potential candidates but Bregman has more experience and a better track record at the position. He also noted that he was open to moving to second base if needed, another position the Blue Jays don’t have a lock for at this time, so there is some versatility there.

With the Blue Jays having some open spots and the need for some power – Bregman has 20+ home runs over the past three seasons – the two sides are a match if the Jays miss out on Soto, as it’s unlikely the team could sign both given the financial commitments. Throw in his postseason experience and there is a lot to like about Bregman linking up with the Blue Jays. He is also tied to a qualifying offer, so the Blue Jays will be on the hook for draft pick compensation.



Anthony Santander – OF