Blue Jays: Three Free Agents to Consider Not Named Juan Soto
The Toronto Blue Jays are casting a wide net in free agency again, and if the club misses out on Juan Soto, there are plenty of others out there.
The Toronto Blue Jays are notorious for casting a wide net in free agency over the years, appearing interested in numerous players before signing a handful and returning North of the border with their haul.
They have inked players like George Springer, Hyun Jin Ryu, and Kevin Gausman since 2020 – signing players of more notoriety who aren’t in their aging years like Jose Canseco or Frank Thomas – but have missed on many more, most notably Shohei Ohtani last winter and others like Kyle Gibson and Joc Pederson in recent memory.
This offseason, the Blue Jays are back to their old ways and have latched themselves on the Juan Soto wagon, the top player on the market this winter. The left-handed hitting slugger will likely secure a long-term deal that will push past $500 million and the Jays are one organization that can pull the trigger based on ownership – being owned by a multimedia corporation has that benefit.
It obviously takes two to tango when it comes to a contract agreement and the Jays have other gremlins they need to tame internally – most notably what to do with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, who are heading to free agency next winter at the current rate.
Should the Blue Jays and Soto fail to find ground and the Dominican product take his talents elsewhere, the club could sign numerous other free agents to help improve the lineup. The club needs some help this offseason if it wants to compete in the AL East and numerous roster players could fit the bill.
Alex Bregman – 3B
Third baseman Alex Bregman broke into the league on a high note, posting a 4.0 bWAR during his first full season in the big leagues in 2017. He continued to improve and put forward an impressive 2019 season where he amassed a .296/.423/.592 slash line with 37 doubles, 41 home runs, and a 1.015 OPS. He led the league in walks (119), finished with a league-leading 8.9 bWAR, and was the runner-up in AL MVP voting while earning a Silver Slugger Award and his second All-Star appearance.
Since then, Bregman has not posted the same numbers as his monster season but has been a reliable member of the Astros over the years. Since 2019, he ranks behind only José Ramírez in terms of fWAR (25.8) and ranks third with his 133 wRC+. With over 995 games at the hot corner, Bregman owns a 27 DRS and a .968 fielding percentage, leading all A.L. third basemen last season with his .972 mark.
Heading into next season, there are question marks surrounding who the Blue Jays will employ at third base. Ernie Clement, Addison Barger, and Orelvis Martinez are potential candidates but Bregman has more experience and a better track record at the position. He also noted that he was open to moving to second base if needed, another position the Blue Jays don’t have a lock for at this time, so there is some versatility there.
With the Blue Jays having some open spots and the need for some power – Bregman has 20+ home runs over the past three seasons – the two sides are a match if the Jays miss out on Soto, as it’s unlikely the team could sign both given the financial commitments. Throw in his postseason experience and there is a lot to like about Bregman linking up with the Blue Jays. He is also tied to a qualifying offer, so the Blue Jays will be on the hook for draft pick compensation.
Anthony Santander – OF
A bit of an ‘under the radar’ name over the years, Anthony Santander has really come into his own over the past three seasons for the Baltimore Orioles.
The Venezuelan owns a .244/.317/.478 slash line through 460 games and boasts a 125 OPS+ and an 8.3 bWAR to boot. Being able to swing from both sides, Santander has mashed 105 homers since the 2022 season and contributed 286 RBI as well – owning a 123 wRC+ during that time, ranking seventh in the big leagues. With a recent healthy track record and a solid work ethic in right field – .989 fielding percentage with 9 DRS through eight seasons – there is a lot to like about Santander’s game. The 30-year-old ranked in the 79th percentile in terms of batting run value and can punish offspeed pitches.
In terms of fit, adding Santander creates a bit of a logjam in right field with Springer already in the fold unless one of these two moves to the other side or they form a tandem between the outfield and in the DH spot. There is also concern related to his decreased average and BABIP numbers from last season, as he saw a decline in his average across the board but gained some power in the form of a career-high 44 home runs while breaking the 100-mark for RBIs.
There is some give and take with the average versus power conversation and for a Jays squad lacking power over the past couple of seasons, it’s a risk the Jays likely will take, especially if it means the club will not have to face him anymore as well in the AL East.
Tyler O’Neill – LF
Anytime a Canadian hits the free agent market, there will always be a tieback to the Blue Jays – it’s a given. For Tyler O’Neill, however, there are a few viable reasons why Toronto and the outfielder could find some common ground on a contract this winter.
The Maple Ridge, B.C. product has always been a power threat at the plate – smashing 34 home runs in a stellar 2021 campaign – but has struggled to find consistency and the health to replicate that success. After six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, O’Neill found his way to the Boston Red Sox and found a groove on the East Coast. The right-handed bat posted a .241/.336/.511 slash line with a team-leading 31 home runs and added 61 RBI, finishing the campaign with a .847 OPS. It was the first time in three seasons that O’Neill finished above the 100 mark in OPS+ (132) and he launched several balls over the Green Monster.
O’Neill found a ton of success against left-handers last year – authoring a .313/.429/.750 slash line through 128 at-bats – while posting considerably diminished stats against RHPs through over twice as many at-bats (.209/.290/.403). While the split stats aren’t a huge narrative compared to his career numbers, they are worth noting as he looks to sign with a new squad this winter. What helps O’Neill’s case is his top-notch power stats, ranking in the 90th percentile or higher in xSLG, hard-hit%, bat speed, and barrel %, where he finished with an impressive 17.3% in the latter category.
The injury history will likely deter a few teams from a multi-year deal but any club looking to take a gamble on the slugger could reap the rewards if he posts similar stats to last year while suiting up in 100+ games. The Blue Jays need a left fielder heading into next season and O’Neill fits the bill, with the ability to hold his own in the spot although he declined slightly last year with Boston. For the Jays, the reason you sign O’Neill is less on his defensive ability and more on his power, as his presence in the batter’s box alongside Guerrero, Bichette, Springer, and Daulton Varsho becomes a scary lineup to face.