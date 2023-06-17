Bienvenidos A Miami: Eury Perez is a Marlins Star in the Making

A New Hope

Coming off of his best start of the season, where he spun six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners, Eury has already made team history. The 20-year-old has posted a 1.80 ERA through his first seven starts of his career.

List of pitchers in #Marlins history to carry a sub-2.00 ERA through their first seven career starts:



Eury Perez



That’s your list. pic.twitter.com/EE1cUPExuc — Fish on the Farm (@marlinsminors) June 15, 2023

The Marlins have had their fair share of exciting young pitchers make their debuts for the team throughout the years. Josh Beckett, Livan Hernandez, Dontrelle Willis, and A.J. Burnett come to mind, but the impact that Eury has had on the Marlins fanbase, and the community itself, is mirroring the impact that Jose Fernandez had when he made his debut in 2013.

Nice ovation for Eury Perez as he departs from his major league debut.



4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K



Overall a really impressive outing from the youngest player in Marlins history. pic.twitter.com/2WXCjCmiZN — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) May 13, 2023

From his debut start on May 12th, Eury has brought added excitement to a fan base that has been clamoring for another bright, young, star to be the face of this franchise. On a ball club that rosters an exciting player like Jazz Chisholm, and Sandy Alcantara coming off of his career year, Eury has already made his case to be the headliner for the Marlins.

When Jose pitched in his backyard of Little Havana, it was an event separate from the game that was actually ongoing. The excitement that he generated when he took the mound was felt throughout the ballpark. Just seeing his name listed as the probable pitcher of the game brought extra butts into the ballpark.

Eury is already doing that as well.

